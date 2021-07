SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Data and research confirm a complaint about low pay for officers working for the South Dakota Department of Corrections. Low pay was cited in a complaint about DOC conditions which was shared July 13 by Gov. Kristi Noem. Noem announced Tuesday that she had placed Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt and State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young on administrative leave after a review of the complaint about DOC working conditions. Tim Reisch will serve as interim Secretary of Corrections. Doug Clark, the Deputy Secretary of Corrections, is stepping in as acting warden of the State Penitentiary.