Franklin County, MO

Road to be improved near South Point Elementary

Washington Missourian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Franklin County roads will soon be getting a new surface, including one that will serve the Washington School District’s new South Point Elementary. At their Tuesday meeting, county commissioners approved the $1,129,777 agreement with Pace Construction Co. LLC to put a hot mix overlay on several roads. The improvements will include Old Highway 100 from the Washington city limits past St. Johns Road, near South Point Elementary, as well as on St. Johns Road south to the intersection with new Highway 100.

www.emissourian.com

