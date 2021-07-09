Cancel
Centralia, WA

Fords Prairie Grange to Open for Seniors Each Wednesday

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting July 14, the Fords Prairie Grange at 2640 Reynolds Road, Centralia, will open weekly on Wednesday mornings for senior citizens from 10 a.m. to noon. The grange president chose mornings hours to beat the heat of the summer, and said the hall will be open for the event through the end of August. Gatherings, which will include coffee, cookies and space to share in conversation or activities, will be free to senior citizens.

