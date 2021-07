About us: CHKD traces its roots to The King’s Daughters, a women’s service organization that celebrates its 125th anniversary this year. The King’s Daughters sent a nurse on a bicycle through Norfolk’s poorest neighbors offering care to families in need in the late 1890s. After years of operating the visiting nurse service and health clinics, The King’s Daughters opened CHKD in 1961. It was then and still remains Virginia’s only free-standing full-service pediatric hospital, and The King’s Daughters has continued to support the 206-bed hospital through fundraising, advocacy and leadership on CHKD boards.