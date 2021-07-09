Ask an Expert - Five Tips to Help Trees Thrive During Drought
Trees provide cooling shade that helps reduce temperatures and energy bills, and they are an essential part of our landscapes. As the drought persists and we continue to cut back on lawn watering, it is critical that we remember to take care of our trees. While a brown lawn will come back easily if water is available next year, an under-watered tree may die and it will take decades for another tree to replace it. Consider this information to keep trees thriving.www.usu.edu
Comments / 0