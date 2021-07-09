Wichita State to receive grant for aerospace research
A $2.1 million federal grant awarded to Wichita State University for new aerospace research facilities is expected to create nearly 500 jobs over the next 10 years. The U.S. Commerce Department announced the grant to the school's National Institute for Aviation Research on Thursday. The money will be matched with university funds generated by the institute's contracts with private industry and will go toward a new flight test research center and a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0