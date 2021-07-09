Cancel
Comics

Blogger Suit Gundam I: Cool Robot

By Riley1sSpook
 6 days ago

I want you all to know this is Mike's fault. So... I watched the Mobile Suit Gundam compilation movies. And Char's Counterattack. And Hathaway. Do I have thoughts, you ask? Fuck yes, I have many thoughts. Let's start with the most obvious one: I'm into Gundam now. God damn it.

