Blogger Suit Gundam I: Cool Robot

Bandai Namco has revealed a brand new experience for robot fans everywhere with the announcement of Super Robot Wars 30. This is basically the dream game for fans of multiple franchises as they have added characters and robots from a multitude of IP's in one title. The complete set, in case you're wondering, includes Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V, Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Z Gundam, Z-MSV, Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack, M-MSV, Mobile Suit V Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative), Heavy Metal L-Gaim, The Brave Police J-Decker, The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL, The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification, Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection, Getter Robo Armageddon, Mazinger Z: Infinity, Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM), Magic Knight Rayearth, Gun X Sword, Majestic Prince, Knight's & Magic, and SSSS.GRIDMAN.
