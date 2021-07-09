Barack Obama Just Released His Summer Reading List and It’s Chock Full of Page Turners

Summer is officially in full swing, and for a lot us, that means more time for reading. And sure, you do want to have a few easy, fun reads: books you can bring with you to the beach or while you sip lemonade on your porch. Still, it’s nice to read thought-provoking books that continue to challenge you as you get through these warmer months. So if you’re looking for that book that’s going to stick with you longer than your average beach read, then you’ll be happy to hear 2021 has been a great year for must-read, stimulating, conversation-starting books.