Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

No Spell Check At The National Spelling Bee!! But There Was Some Record Breaking Dribbling!!

959theriver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo how’s your spelling? I know…What!! Today we have Spell Check on almost everything and I have to say most times it’s a real helpful. But there are those times when you’re trying to make a point or be humorous that it keeps changing your word to something proper. I remember back in grade school when we had spelling tests and studying for this was me and my Mom or Dad going over and over and over the list! Arg!!! Like I said, today we have spell check, but there still is the National Spelling Bee which just happens to have taken place last night. Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee and made history by becoming the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the competition, but that’s not all she does!

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dribbling#Guinness World Record#African American
Related
CoronavirusWTHI

National Spelling Bee Fast Facts

July 8, 2021 - The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals takes place. Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins, becoming the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the competition. April 21, 2020 - Organizers announce that the Scripps National Spelling Bee is canceled due...
ScienceDerrick

National Spelling Bee win could be footnote to hoops career

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The biographical blurbs about competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee include a litany of other interests, from sports to musical instruments to science competitions to Indian classical dance. Scripps' motivation for sharing those hobbies and passions is clear: It sends the message that...
SportsWTKR

Zaila Avant-garde wins this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee

Zaila Avant-garde is this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. The 8th grader from Louisiana spelled the word murraya correctly to win. According to the Associated Press, Avant-garde, 14, is a basketball prodigy who holds three Guinness World Records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. When it came down to the...
Bellbrook, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Bellbrook man sculpts Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy

BELLBROOK — A Bellbrook man sculpted the championship trophy given out to the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night. Gary Simon sculpted the trophy after it was designed by artists at Rookwood Pottery based in Cincinnati. The custom-designed trophy was first presented to the winner of the...
EducationAndalusia Star News

Patel competes in National Spelling Bee

Dhilan Patel has had a knack for words since the age of 4. The 11-year-old Straughn Middle School rising sixth-grader has been spelling for the last 6 years. He competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer and earned 59th place from a total of 209 spellers. Patel was...

Comments / 3

Community Policy