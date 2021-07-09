Animal shelters teaming up for countywide adoption event
Tucson-area animal shelters are teaming up to host a county-wide adoption event this weekend.
According to a Facebook event page , Pima Animal Care Center, Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, HOPE Animal Shelter, the Animal League of Green Valley, and Cherished Tails are among the groups participating.
“We are so excited to be a part of this event,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services at Pima Animal Care Center. “All of our organizations are dealing with extremely high intake right now, so we all decided that an adoption event like this could help all of us get some pets out in order to make room for those incoming cases.”
Thousands of pets will be up for adoption. The shelters hope to find homes for 400 animals.
Full Schedule:
The Animal League of Green Valley
July 10 and July 11
1600 West Duval Mine Rd., Green Valley
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cherished Tails
July 10 at Petsmart, located at 4740 E. Grant Rd., 10 am to 2 p.m.
July 11 at Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 North Silverbell Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary
July 10 and July 11
5278 E. 21st St.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Appointments are required)
Humane Society of Southern Arizona
July 10
635 W. Roger Road
noon to 7pm
HOPE Animal Shelter
July 10
PetSmart at 4740 E. Grant Rd.
10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue
July 10
PETCO Oro Valley Marketplace
11985 N. Oracle Rd, Oro Valley
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Southern Arizona Cat Rescue
PetSmart at 4374 N. Oracle Rd.
11 a.m. to 2 pm.
Pima Animal Care Center
July 10 and July 11
4000 North Silverbell Road
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
