Before this year’s Giro d’Italia Donne started it seemed almost inconceivable that Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange) would be in this position. The pair of riders – who have both twice placed on the podium in recent years – are sitting outside the top ten and, with little to lose, not playing the careful steady hand of a top GC contender but are instead prepared to roll the dice.