Pennsylvania State

Pa. Lottery hosts its first Facebook LIVE drawing to kick off Lottery Week

By Devon Milley
wtae.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article Pa. — Pennsylvania lottery players can participate in the lottery's first ever Facebook LIVE drawing on Sunday for a chance to win up to $7,777. To participate, tune into the broadcast via the Pennsylvania Lottery's official Facebook page at 7 p.m., and make a qualifying comment during the event in the chat window. Players must also meet the other participating requirements, as set by the promotion, to be entered to win.

