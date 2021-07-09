Pa. Lottery hosts its first Facebook LIVE drawing to kick off Lottery Week
Pa. — Pennsylvania lottery players can participate in the lottery's first ever Facebook LIVE drawing on Sunday for a chance to win up to $7,777. To participate, tune into the broadcast via the Pennsylvania Lottery's official Facebook page at 7 p.m., and make a qualifying comment during the event in the chat window. Players must also meet the other participating requirements, as set by the promotion, to be entered to win.www.wtae.com
