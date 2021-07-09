Phillies, Spencer Howard ‘starting’ over again with IronPigs

A devastating curveball that froze Trenton’s Isiah Gilliam for a called third strike to end the seventh inning of a Sept. 4, 2019, playoff game was Spencer Howard’s 99th pitch.

It was the last pitch of, arguably, his best game as a member of the Phillies organization. The Reading right-hander struck out 12 that night, allowing a run on two hits and two walks.

Twenty-two months later, Howard, the organization’s top young pitcher, is looking to regain command of his repertoire that included a mid-to-high 90s fastball and well-timed and well-located offspeed pitches.

“In the big leagues,” Howard said, “I fell into a bad habit of only trusting the fastball. I abandoned my offspeed stuff because I wouldn’t throw it near the zone.”

Shoulder injuries, the COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuating roles and varying restrictions imposed by the Phillies contributed to Howard’s inconsistencies since that 2019 playoff game.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is back in Triple-A to get back into full-time starter’s mode and regain consistent feel and confidence in his offspeed pitches.

Howard’s July 3 start in Trenton against Buffalo was a step in the right direction. His five-inning stint was his longest since Aug. 31, 2020, with the Phillies. His 68 pitches were the most since a May 22 outing against the Red Sox when he got only nine outs.

The 2017 second-round pick looks to continue extending and rewiring himself Saturday against visiting Worcester.

“There are a couple things we’re working on to get him more consistent with [his offspeed pitches],” IronPigs pitching coach Aaron Fultz said. “His last outing, his slider actually was really good.

“I’d like to see him thinking more about execution than spin.”

The dominant playoff performance capped a 2019 season in which opponents slashed only .166/.231/.258 in 16 games across three minor league levels and he had nearly a 6-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He also missed two months with a shoulder injury.

Howard made his major league debut in Game 2 of a home doubleheader against Atlanta on Aug. 8, 2020. He made five more starts before being shut down for a second year in a row because of a tender shoulder.

He said the uncertainty of when he was going to pitch next and the inconsistency of his offspeed pitches are the only things that have hindered him in 2021.

“Physically I feel good,” he said Friday. “I’m not dealing with anything this year. It’s just been a matter of hammering out a routine. Recovery wise, I feel like I’m learning myself better, taking more ownership of that part of my game, especially the last couple months.”

Howard said he was not blindsided this spring by the Phillies’ plan for him, though he wasn’t completely sure what being the ‘hybrid guy’ meant. He found out that not knowing when he was going to pitch created an additional challenge.

He also knew that he had to be mentally into every game from the start.

Howard started only 14 of 38 games he appeared in at Cal Pol San Luis Obispo, so it wasn’t uncharted territory. But this was the major leagues.

“The mental side of being in the bullpen was pretty taxing,” he said. “That was not something I realized. If the starter got in any sort of trouble, you have to expect the phone to ring.

“For me, I wanted to be prepared for any situation. That was the biggest thing to get accustomed to, every day being prepared for every inning.”

Howard’s first three appearances this season were in the middle innings. The yo-yo continued when he was sent to Triple-A to start three games in May before returning to the Phillies to make six starts, the last coming June 28, in Cincinnati.

He was yanked after getting seven outs on 39 pitches. Bailey Falter, another starter thrown into a hybrid situation, was stellar the next four innings. The next two relievers combined for four outs and nine runs allowed.

Position player Nick Maton finished up another embarrassing loss in which the bullpen imploded, and fans and the media wondered aloud again about the organization’s direction with its best young pitcher.

Howard was returned to Triple-A the next day with the franchise changing course again. He’s now with Lehigh Valley to start every fifth or sixth game, work up to 100 pitches and refine his offspeed pitches.

Everyone appears happy for the moment. Howard is ready to throw more than 68 pitches Saturday and comfortable about being patient as he finds the feel with his offspeed pitches.

“If you can locate offspeed pitches and get guys off your fastball,” Howard said, “your fastball can play better. I know it’s in there. In the past, I felt really good flicking offspeed stuff in any count.

“For some reason mechanically or [because I’m] not going deep into games, it became a struggle the last year and a half. But in my first start here, I felt a lot better.”

Howard also realized during his handful of at-bats with the Phillies that hitting is hard, so he knew it was best to concentrate on pounding the strike zone with all his pitches and allow opposing batters to get themselves out.

It worked July 3 in Trenton. It worked for much of 2019. What also worked in those starts was the California native recognizing that his offspeed pitches got better as games wore on, so persistence was the smart play.

The fatigue was countered by him being more synced up in the later innings, which allowed him to better execute his slider and change-up.

Howard also worked with Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham to correct mechanical problems.

“There were a lot of mechanical inefficiencies, especially out of the stretch,” he said. “I resorted to throwing with bad mechanics, so over the course of a game, every warmup pitch, every one in the bullpen, all the stressful pitches in the innings, all the inefficiencies added up. I was needlessly taxing myself, so I didn’t have the same amount of energy.

“For me, holding velo comes back to dialing in on my mechanics to be a little more effortless early and late in games. It wasn’t a matter of intent. If anything, trying to throw the ball harder would exacerbate the problem. I ended up throwing slower and not where I wanted to.”

Howard showed in his July 3 start that he was committed to throwing the right pitch in each situation rather than falling back into the habit of throwing the one that he is most comfortable with.

He knows now that he’ll get more starts and more opportunities to continue that progression and work his way back to the form he showed in that 2019 playoff game, when he threw a career-high 99 pitches.

“I could be bummed or excited to be back down here,” he said. “I chose to be excited to work through everything.”

