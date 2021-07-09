Rockport family cleaning their home after flooding

Friday's weather gave residents a break in order to clean up their homes after major flooding in the area.

Roland Solis and his mother who live on Pearl Street have never seen anything like this. "We encountered water up to my knee's or ankles, all over the house, " Solis said. "My mother is an elderly person which I had to carry like a baby and walk around the whole time."

The family says they have lived in the same house since 1972 and have always experienced flooding but never this bad.

Roland said that people disobeying barricades only make the situation worse. "We had waves hitting the house which the trucks were doing which brought water into the house."

Rockport police advises that if you see a barricade do not go around it, you are not only endangering yourselves but people around the flooded zones.

Commander Larry Sinclair, said authorities were patrolling streets. "We are able to transition back to our marked patrol cars," Sinclair said, "we have had officers on the streets, so we never were held up somewhere."