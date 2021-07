Love or hate him, there is no question that Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin had his fingerprints all over the Habs’ Stanley Cup Final run. He said he wanted a bigger and faster team that can play any way they want, and he went out and got bigger, faster players. The regular season was a challenge, but it all paid off for Bergevin in a glorious playoff run that ended in a 4-1 series loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. After nine seasons at the Canadiens’ helm, Bergevin has entered the final year of his contract – during his end-of-season presser, he was reticent about his future in Montreal.