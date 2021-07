“All in one” portable coffee makers are generally anything but. Sure they can brew at a moment’s notice, but they’ll generally require you to have some way of grinding the beans—or lugging around pre-ground coffee. But there’s a new option on the market that looks to make good on the promise of being “all in one.” The Atonce (stylized ATONCE) by Lavida Coffee is a five in one portable coffee maker allows you to grind, pour, brew, store, drink, and keep your coffee heated, all in a compact design, and it’s live on Kickstarter now.