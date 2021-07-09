Cancel
Robert Downey Sr., Director of Experimental American Movies, Dies At Age 85

By Summer Thomad, Vincent Acovino
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Robert Downey Sr., a filmmaker and writer who played a major role in New York's experimental film scene, died Wednesday in his home from complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was 85. "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's..he was a...

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

