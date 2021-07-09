Alaskans want solutions, not brinksmanship, on the budget

“To give a minority a negative upon the majority… is… to subject the sense of the greater number to that of the lesser… The public business must, in some way or other, go forward… If a… minority can control the opinion of a majority… the majority, in order that something may be done, must conform to the views of the minority; and thus the sense of the smaller number will overrule that of the greater…” — Alexander Hamilton, Federalist Papers No. 22.