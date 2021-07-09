Nashville Artists to Headline Livermore Concert for ALS

Nashville recording artists James Otto and Jason Blaine will headline a “Country Fest to Cure ALS” concert at the Wente Vineyards in Livermore on Saturday, Sept. 10. The concert is one of three to be presented across Northern California this summer by the ALS Cure Project to raise money for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive and fatal neurological disorder, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease for the former New York Yankee.