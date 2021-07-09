Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livermore, CA

Nashville Artists to Headline Livermore Concert for ALS

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville recording artists James Otto and Jason Blaine will headline a “Country Fest to Cure ALS” concert at the Wente Vineyards in Livermore on Saturday, Sept. 10. The concert is one of three to be presented across Northern California this summer by the ALS Cure Project to raise money for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive and fatal neurological disorder, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease for the former New York Yankee.

www.independentnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Livermore, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Oakland, CA
Livermore, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Otto
Person
Lou Gehrig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Oakland A#The Als Cure Project#Amador Valley High School#The Oakland A#Als#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Death toll climbs past 110 in European floods

The death toll in Germany and Belgium has climbed past 110 after heavy rainfall produced extreme flooding that caused buildings to collapse and trapped people inside their homes. There are at least 60 people that died in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate and at least 43 people who died in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy