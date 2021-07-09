Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedarburg, WI

Cedarburg parents, students upset after ‘Love is Universal’ mural covered

By Christina Luick
Greater Milwaukee Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDARBURG - A “Love is Universal” mural at Webster Middle School being covered up has led to upset parents on Facebook and a public statement from school administration. A former teacher at Webster has been speaking out about Cedarburg school administration covering up the mural that was created by students. Webster Principal Tony DeRosa, Assistant Principal Dan Reinert and Superintendent Todd Bugnacki made a statement after receiving feedback from parents on Wednesday on Facebook and in a letter to families on Thursday.

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Education
Cedarburg, WI
Society
City
Cedarburg, WI
Cedarburg, WI
Education
City
Webster, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#The Covering#Lgbtq#Universal#Webster Middle School#Summer Academy#Gay Straight Alliance#Cedarburg High School#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy