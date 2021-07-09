Cedarburg parents, students upset after ‘Love is Universal’ mural covered

CEDARBURG - A “Love is Universal” mural at Webster Middle School being covered up has led to upset parents on Facebook and a public statement from school administration. A former teacher at Webster has been speaking out about Cedarburg school administration covering up the mural that was created by students. Webster Principal Tony DeRosa, Assistant Principal Dan Reinert and Superintendent Todd Bugnacki made a statement after receiving feedback from parents on Wednesday on Facebook and in a letter to families on Thursday.