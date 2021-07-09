Cancel
Every morning miraculous

Scranton Times
 9 days ago

Nearly two weeks later, it has become a tragedy in slow motion. The search for why it happened seems to piddle forward at a crawl. Even the rise of the death toll feels laggard, its upward creep sluggish yet terribly inexorable. At this writing, 64 people have been confirmed dead, but there are more than 75 more yet to be accounted for. Meantime, people in nearby condos must ascend to their homes wondering if they are safe, or if the same unknown thing that caused their neighbor’s building to fall might happen to them.

Lesson of Surfside condo collapse: Every morning is a miracle

A chant and challenge for every today

I am reminded of my mortality often. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s good to know that today is the only shot I have at living this life right. If tomorrow comes for me, I’ll get another shot. But I can’t relive yesterday, and I can’t count on tomorrow coming.
