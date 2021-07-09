Every morning miraculous

Nearly two weeks later, it has become a tragedy in slow motion. The search for why it happened seems to piddle forward at a crawl. The hope of finding survivors is frozen in place. Even the rise of the death toll feels laggard, its upward creep sluggish yet terribly inexorable. At this writing, 32 people have been confirmed dead, but there are over a hundred more yet to be accounted for. Meantime, people in nearby condos must ascend to their homes wondering if they are safe, or if the same unknown thing that caused their neighbor’s building to fall might also happen to them.