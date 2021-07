There's nothing sweeter than getting those 'kisses' from a puppy and smelling their puppy breath!. Buttercup appears to be a four month old miniature yellow lab mix because she is much smaller and more petalite than your average yellow lab. She's currently calling the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler home, but she would love to make a new home with you and your family. Pets Fur People's Executive Director Gayle Helms believes that Buttercup would thrive as a member of an active family with children and quite possibly fit in will with other young dogs. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes.