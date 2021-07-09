Letter: College sports nightmare

The nightmare has begun. Now that college athletes are allowed to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness, aka NIL, the newest statistic we must endure is how much they will be paid. Scoring in professional sports headlines are more often about salaries than they are about points or yards or home runs. College sports will now be the same. Players will now be bought for their schools. There are no NIL rules in place. The best players will have agents — it’s already happening.