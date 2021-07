Here’s one event that no human should want to see at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games: superspreading. The Covid-19 coronavirus may have a different opinion. The latest installment of the Summer Olympics is set to begin on July 23 in Tokyo, Japan. July 23 is also International Yada, Yada, Yada Day. One concern is that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) especially the more contagious Delta variant may “yada, yada” sex, which, in the case of the virus, is not really sex but simply reproducing a lot. And then it may “yada, yada” spread all around the world, which, in turn, may result in a “yada, yada” super-duper-spreader event that would “yada, yada” suck.