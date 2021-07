Just this morning I saw Tyler police officers doing their job and making sure no one was speeding. It automatically made me check my speed which was only one or two miles per hour over the speed limit. I've been fortunate to already learn that lesson, if I speed it's only going to cost me more money for insurance and paying the ticket. But things are changing, as the Tyler Municipal Court is working on a new program with the Tyler Public Library where people might soon be able to pay court fines by doing some community service.