Darrell D. Dee, 91, of rural Baxter, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Baxter. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials to the Congregational United Church of Christ may be left at the funeral home or the church the day of the service.