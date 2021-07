(July 4, 2021) We've been covering the work of for years, and she has developed quite a following among SoulTrackers. Carolyn now returns with an introspective summer anthem called "Beach of My Own" that's all about inner peace and celebrating a day at the beach, whether or not a significant other is along for the ride. "During the pandemic the idea of staying indoors was lost on me, because you never have to socially distance from yourself. For the first time I felt totally justified to enjoy solitude on a beach and it was so freeing that I had to share the message."