As many as 23 million children worldwide may have missed out on routine childhood vaccines due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, report suggests.Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) also indicates up to 17 million of those children may have not received a single jab of any kind in 2020.“Even as countries clamour to get their hands on Covid-19 vaccines, we have gone backwards on other vaccinations, leaving children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases like measles, polio or meningitis,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said.Dr Ghebreyesus said disease...