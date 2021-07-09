Cancel
Pueblo County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pueblo West, or 8 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende.

Pueblo West, CO
Pueblo County, CO
#Special Weather Statement#Reservoir#Pea#13 39 00 Mdt#Doppler#Blende
