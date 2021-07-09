Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTY At 513 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Haxtun, or 21 miles west of Holyoke, moving southeast at 45 mph. Spotters reported winds gusts in the 65 to 70 mph in and around Sterling and iliff from 4:45 PM MDT to 4:52 PM MDT HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fleming and St Petersburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH