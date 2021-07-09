Special Weather Statement issued for Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF TIOGA COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM EDT At 715 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Millerton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Millerton, Roseville and Mansfield University.alerts.weather.gov
