Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tioga County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF TIOGA COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM EDT At 715 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Millerton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Millerton, Roseville and Mansfield University.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millerton, PA
City
Tioga, PA
County
Tioga County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mansfield University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy