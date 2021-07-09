Cancel
Henry County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HENRY COUNTY At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Union, or 7 miles northeast of Mount Pleasant, moving southeast at 45 mph. A trained spotter reported golf ball size hail on Highway 218 at Swedesburg. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near New London around 625 PM CDT. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH

