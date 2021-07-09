Tyson Foods Inc. recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

Many of us keep frozen food in the back of our freezer for nights when we're in a pinch or could use a quick snack. You can go from a frozen food bag to a warm meal in mere minutes. If you have food from this popular chicken brand, however, you could be at risk of severe illness or worse. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced a recall of almost nine million pounds of food due to a risk of listeria. Read on to make sure you're not reaching for any of these dangerous items.