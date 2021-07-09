Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Viewmont High, Ricks College, NFL TE Greg Clark Passes Away At Age 49

By Kyle Ireland, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Viemont High School and NFL tight end Greg Clark passed away at the age of 49. “”It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Greg Clark, 49, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many,” a family statement read. “Greg was a dedicated family mna who was successful at everything he did, from his academic and athletic achievements as a Stanford scholar athlete to his role as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, to the creation of a successful real estate platform throughout the bay area. Most importantly, he was a cherished and dedicated husband to his wife of 23 years. His recent suffering from CTE symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth and depth of his impact on us and others and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him. It is our hope that through further research we can gain more knowledge surrounding CTE.”

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Viewmont High#Nfl Te Greg Clark#Viemont High School#Kpixtv#The Viewmont Vikings#Viewmont Clark#Ricks College Lrb#Byu#Stanford Clark#Niners#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLknbr.com

Family of Greg Clark releases statement following death of former 49ers tight end

Photo by MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images. Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark died on Friday at the age of 49, as was announced by his family. Clark, a four-year NFL veteran, spent all of those years with the 49ers after being selected in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He caught six career touchdown passes including two in the 1998 playoffs.
NFLBleacher Report

Greg Clark, Former 49ers Tight End, Dies at Age 49

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Greg Clark has died at the age of 49. Clark's family released a statement Friday announcing his passing, per Kyle Ireland of KSL Sports:. “It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Greg Clark, 49, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many. Greg was a dedicated family man who was successful at everything he did, from his academic and athletic achievements as a Stanford scholar athlete to his role as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, to the creation of a successful real estate platform throughout the Bay Area.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Purchase

Aaron Rodgers made a decision on his future in Green Bay earlier this month, though it’s unclear if that decision is Packers-related. According to a report out of Green Bay via The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers has decided to renew his membership at the Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brett Favre Has A Message For Green Bay Packers Fans

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre has a message for Green Bay Packers fans amid the drama with Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers has yet to show up for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp, Favre does not think it’s that big of a deal. Favre weighed in on the Rodgers drama during his...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

How a Tennessee quarterback became the future of the Steelers offensive line

In case you didn’t know, I love tracing back how the Steelers were able to land a certain player based on the previous moves which put them, or the draft pick used to select them, into their hands. Whether it be connecting Santonio Holmes to Diontae Johnson, or Keyaron Fox to James Conner, it’s a fun little exercise in diving into the rabbit hole to see exactly how someone landed with our beloved Steelers.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy