These Xbox Series X Controllers Will Take Your Gaming to the Next Level

The Procession to Calvary, described as a "Pythonesque" adventure game, launches today for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Renaissance paintings and a wacky sense of humour combine in this point-and-click adventure game, which the devs say is a "spiritual successor" to Four Last Things. "The tyrant Heavenly Peter has escaped your clutches, and you have been tasked with the mission of finding him," the description reads. "Your journey will take you through a richly detailed landscape built from hundreds of different Renaissance paintings. You will steal a ship, feed a donkey, compete in a talent contest, assist an inept street magician, sing, dance, play the (magic?) flute, poke a man's face, hunt for treasure and have a chat with Our Lord God Almighty... but will you find Heavenly Peter? And if you do, how will you take your revenge!?"