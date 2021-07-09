Firefighters stop vegetation fire burning near Lake Blvd. in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding and CAL FIRE firefighters stopped a vehicle and vegetation fire burning off of Lake Blvd. in Redding on Friday afternoon. According to Redding Fire Battalion Chief Eric McMurtrey, the Redding Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE units, responded to a reported structure fire with spread to vegetation in the area of Twin View Blvd. and Crooked Oak Ln., between Oasis Rd. and Pine Grove Ave, on the east side of I-5.krcrtv.com
