Centralia, MO

Centralia dance studio debuts fitness class for seniors

firesideguard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringsteen’s “Born in the USA,” echoed off the sand-colored walls of the Mid-Mo Kats dance studio on East Allen Street in the Prenger Foods plaza. “Any time we are trying to gain muscle or gain muscle tone, our goal is to shorten the muscle,” Kalyn Garrett said as the five students, mostly senior citizens, performed seated dumb bell curls with rubberized two-pound weights. Pointing at the middle of her bicep, she continued, “So just thing about tightening everything here, this is a pretty good exercise.”

