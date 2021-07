Escape to paradise without having to leave on vacation, Ebb Tide Poolside Bar & Grill is the ideal place to share some food and take a dip in the water. Ebb Tide Poolside Bar & Grill, located at Ocean Grove RV Resort, is the perfect place to get the family together for some flatbread pizzas and to have fun in the water. Here you can enjoy some cool beverages such as a piña colada or an ice cold beer while soaking up some sunshine. Don't worry about leaving your pets at home, Ebb Tide now has a pet patio where you can bring your pup so they enjoy the day with you. They frequently have live music performers and other events such as bingo and karaoke nights.