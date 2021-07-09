Cancel
Business

Deadspin, Gizmodo Editorial Chief Jim Rich Quits After Conflict With Private Equity Owners

By Antoinette Siu
TheWrap
 7 days ago
G/O Media’s editorial director Jim Rich has abruptly left the company, home to Deadspin, Jezebel and Gizmodo, in a clash with private equity ownership, TheWrap has learned. Rich, who has been in the job for 18 months, told TheWrap that he resigned this afternoon from G/O Media and that it was due to clashes with upper management: “I can confirm specifically that I resigned this afternoon from G/O Media and that it was solely because of clashes with upper management,” he wrote in an email to TheWrap.

