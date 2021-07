Why an Olympic Year is Great for the Sport of Swimming. Buzzing with anticipation, sports fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and eight days of fast swimming. For the most part, swimming is a beloved sport to only swimmers. But when the Summer Olympics roll around, swimming grabs a wide audience. Watching the Olympians compete at the highest level of their sport inspires swimmers and non-swimmers alike to become more invested in the sport.