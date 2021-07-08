The Worst Person in the World

We enter the mad reveries of a feverish Russian comic-book writer in this startling, chaotic, wintry waking nightmare from Kirill Serebrennikov (The Student, Leto), the Russian filmmaker and theatre director who recently spent several years under house arrest after running foul of his government and being convicted (many say falsely) of financial fraud. Don’t expect to understand all the fine details of this busy, barmy adventure: this is a dense, kinetic tour through the life and mind of Petrov (Semyon Serzin), who is coughing and sneezing from a virus (no, not that one) and is pulled off a bus at the beginning of the film and forced to execute a bunch of prisoners lined up against a wall. That's the first of a seemingless endless tumble of events and images that trip over each other as part of Serebrennikov’s murky, theatrical, surreal, highly-stylised vision – one based on a novel by Alexei Salnikov and which seems to be set mainly in the early 2000s going by the talk of Yeltsin having been deposed, although that’s not fully clear.