The Worst Person in the World
Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve is the heart and soul of this touching and inventive account of one millennial life that unfolds over several years in Oslo and feels like it’s capturing the heartbeat of a city as well as honouring the rhythms and rituals of a generation. It’s full of playful filmmaking, from a young woman running through a city where everyone else is frozen in time, to a visual freakout when the same woman and her pals knock back a truckload of magic mushrooms. The ‘worst person’ is Julie (Reinsve), although to us she’s clearly doing her very best: she gives herself that tag in a moment of recognisable self-loathing. We follow Julie over a lively, frenetic, song-heavy prologue, 12 chapters and an epilogue as she moves through different modes of life and love, and the film circles especially on one long relationship with Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie), a well-known comic book author 15 years her senior.www.timeout.com
