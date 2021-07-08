Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Worst Person in the World

Time Out Global
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian actress Renate Reinsve is the heart and soul of this touching and inventive account of one millennial life that unfolds over several years in Oslo and feels like it’s capturing the heartbeat of a city as well as honouring the rhythms and rituals of a generation. It’s full of playful filmmaking, from a young woman running through a city where everyone else is frozen in time, to a visual freakout when the same woman and her pals knock back a truckload of magic mushrooms. The ‘worst person’ is Julie (Reinsve), although to us she’s clearly doing her very best: she gives herself that tag in a moment of recognisable self-loathing. We follow Julie over a lively, frenetic, song-heavy prologue, 12 chapters and an epilogue as she moves through different modes of life and love, and the film circles especially on one long relationship with Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie), a well-known comic book author 15 years her senior.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Danielsen Lie
Person
Joachim Trier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Oslo#Norwegian#Reinsve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The Worst Person in the World is a Funny, Observant, and Romantic Look at Millennial Culture

There’s a bravura scene in Joachim Trier’s funny, sexy, and intelligent new rom-com The Worst Person in the World where time stops dead. Its millennial protagonist, Julie (a star-making performance from Renate Reinsve) roams downtown Oslo as everyone else stands still; she can do whatever she likes sans consequence, and without risking wasting the time she has. She can see the coffee shop barista she has a crush on, without the chance of her long-term boyfriend finding out. But it’s more than that––she’s free from the responsibilities of decision-making. Under the strain of a world of constant distractions, of phone screens with relentless notifications, a news cycle with persistent worries about COVID or climate change or the hostile discourse of identity politics, isn’t that break from life the perennial Gen-Y fantasy?
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

‘The Worst Person in the World’ Review: Joachim Trier’s Wry, Piercing Study of Millennial Unrest

At a weekend getaway otherwise populated entirely by fortysomethings, 29-year-old Julie (Renate Reinsve) is subjected to some amateur analysis from a well-meaning elder. “Being young today is different,” the other woman observes, noting the increased pressure millennials face in daily life. “They have no time to think, there’s always something on the screen.” It’s the kind of generalization, notionally sympathetic but condescending, that members of the so-called anxious generation are used to hearing — irksome because there’s a kernel of truth to it, perhaps, but mostly because it’s way off the mark for many. Time to think isn’t the problem, time to decide is.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Worst Person in the World’ Review: Joachim Trier Spins a Fun Norwegian Riff on ‘Frances Ha’

Julie (Renate Reinsve) is a smart Norwegian med school student in her late 20s who looks as much like Dakota Johnson as Dakota Johnson ever has. Director Joaquin Trier underscores her allure as we first meet her, poised on a balcony above downtown Oslo in a backless cocktail dress, so strongly that he even racks focus on the city behind her until it’s just a blur. She has the world at her feet, and the rat-a-tat narration can hardly keep up with her roiling sense of youthful possibility. But as anyone who’s ever wasted an hour aimlessly scrolling through Netflix knows all too well, having too many options can keep you from committing to any one of them; the bigger the menu, the harder it is to feel like you ordered the right meal.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #4: After Yang, The Worst Person in the World, Jane by Charlotte, Everything Went Fine, Benedetta

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the second part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” François Ozon’s “Everything Went Fine” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Also contained in the footage embedded below is Chaz's interaction with Ozon at his press conference ...
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘The Worst Person in the World’ review: Joachim Trier’s flirtatious love story might be the best film at Cannes [Cannes Review]

The kind of movie which reminds you just how beguiling top-tier cinema can be, Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World is a triumph. Though the Norwegian auteur has shown great promise in the past – his 2006 feature debut Reprise is a stellar, punky coming-of-ager – the director’s latest work is something else entirely, an encompassing, emotionally intelligent romance dramedy with moments built to stay long in the memory. They will.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Ghost World and the Crisis of Coming of Age

For teenage girls looking to dabble in the realm of comic books and their cinematic adaptations, it would appear that blockbuster offerings à la Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel and the recently-hyped Black Widow are the end all be all. On the contrary, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson’s breakout film venture is the true coming-of-age celluloid comic: Crumb director Terry Zwigoff’s adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ Ghost World. As opposed to focusing on superhuman ability and surface-level feminism, Ghost World’s main characters are listless, lewd and lonely—traits that bring Enid Coleslaw (Thora Birch) and her best friend Rebecca (Johansson) into the upper echelons of frankly defiant on-screen young womanhood.
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Petrov’s Flu

We enter the mad reveries of a feverish Russian comic-book writer in this startling, chaotic, wintry waking nightmare from Kirill Serebrennikov (The Student, Leto), the Russian filmmaker and theatre director who recently spent several years under house arrest after running foul of his government and being convicted (many say falsely) of financial fraud. Don’t expect to understand all the fine details of this busy, barmy adventure: this is a dense, kinetic tour through the life and mind of Petrov (Semyon Serzin), who is coughing and sneezing from a virus (no, not that one) and is pulled off a bus at the beginning of the film and forced to execute a bunch of prisoners lined up against a wall. That's the first of a seemingless endless tumble of events and images that trip over each other as part of Serebrennikov’s murky, theatrical, surreal, highly-stylised vision – one based on a novel by Alexei Salnikov and which seems to be set mainly in the early 2000s going by the talk of Yeltsin having been deposed, although that’s not fully clear.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Rare photo of Princess Diana with long hair has just been released

Princess Diana may have passed away over two decades ago, but she continues to live in the hearts of millions all around the world. Yesterday marked her 60th birth anniversary and her sons took this occasion to unveil a statue created in her honour. And while everyone was busy admiring the magnificent monument, this childhood photo of the Princess that was uploaded on social media slipped unnoticed.
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...
RelationshipsPopculture

Movie Superstar and Wife Divorcing After 15 Years of Marriage

Indian actor Aamir Khan and his wife, producer-director Kiran Rao, announced plans to divorce after 15 years of marriage. They will continue parenting their son Azad together, and continue to work together professionally. Khan, 56, is one of the most popular Bollywood stars in the world, and also enjoys a huge following in China.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Charles chased Diana up stairs in early days of marriage - but Harry changed everything

It was hailed as the wedding of the century, the day the world was swept up in the grandeur and the romance of the match between a future king and his beautiful young bride. On July 29, 1981, 750 million people in 74 countries watched as Lady Diana Spencer married the heir-apparent, becoming the Princess of Wales, while crowds numbering 600,000 lined the streets of London.

Comments / 0

Community Policy