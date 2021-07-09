Readers Write: Sailor's remains returned, Minnesota budget, Cosby-Trump prosecutions, Rondo land bridge, Uptown Art Fair, Minnesota Orchestra

I know I speak for many, in expressing my gratitude to the Star Tribunestaff, especially Matt McKinney and Jerry Holt (photo), for sharing the heartfelt story of 1st Class Neal Todd's homecoming to the Todd and Staffenhagen family for final rest ("Home, at long last, from Pearl Harbor," front page, July 9).No one of us can imagine the excruciating painof nearly 80 years of not knowing the fate of a loved one lost during militaryservice:the endless uncertainty, the wondering — did he suffer, where and how was he lost, will a chance to say "goodbye" ever happen?What we cando, however, is today celebrate with this family, together honoring him on behalfof this nation, assuring his sacrifice will never be forgotten.No matter the circumstances, Todd's long-awaited "coming home" is a proud moment, one we all joyfully share!