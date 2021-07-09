Cancel
Skychain Announces Stock Option Grant

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT and OTCQB: SKTCF, the "Company") announces that the board has approved the grant to its directors of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, a total of 950,000 stock options. Each such stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.80 for a period of 2 years. The options are not transferrable.

