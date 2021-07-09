Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

North Island Credit Union, Boys & Girls Clubs Collecting Backpacks for San Diego Students in Need

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URXzg_0asY4ZbR00
North Island Credit Union school backpack drive in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. Photo via @NorthIslandCU Facebook

North Island Credit Union began a school backpack drive Friday to benefit local elementary and middle school students in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

Through July 23, North Island Credit Union invites community members to drop off a school backpack to any branch location in San Diego County.

Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary/middle school students. The credit union will fill all donated backpacks with essential school supplies. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego will distribute the stuffed backpacks to students in need on July 30, in time for the fall school year.

“We encourage everyone to pick up an extra backpack while doing your back-to-school shopping and bring it to one of our branches to help us give San Diego students the tools they need to succeed in school,” said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “Starting the school year with a new backpack filled with supplies is a rite of passage that many families in our community are challenged to provide. Together, we can make sure every child is prepared for a successful school year ahead.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego serve kids ages 5-18 at 20 community-based sites countywide.

North Island Credit Union is a division of California Credit Union.

With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

Comments / 1

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
San Diego County, CA
Education
San Diego County, CA
Society
Local
California Education
City
Orange, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Credit Union#Backpacks#Charity#North Island Credit Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Charities
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Jewish Family Service Names Chair, Increases Board Diversity with 2 New Directors

Jewish Family Service of San Diego has named Emily Jennewein chair of the nonprofit’s board and appointed two new directors with backgrounds in Chinese culture and ethics. The new directors are Dr. Li-Rong Lilly Cheng, director of the Chinese Cultural Center at San Diego State University and chair of the board at the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum, and Sid Voorakkara, senior vice president at Strategies 360 and chair of the San Diego Ethics Commission.

Comments / 1

Community Policy