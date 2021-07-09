Christmas in July: Hallmark Gives First Look at New Keepsake Ornaments

Developer and publisher Digital Extremes have revealed their plans for the 6th annual TennoCon, the event all about Warframe. Happening this Saturday, July 17, at 5 pm ET. Players can look forward to seeing the first-ever gameplay reveal for the highly anticipated new expansion, The New War. If you watch on Twitch, you can claim a Prime Warframe. There are also other events that will be taking place including an in-game Relay event where players can unite with friends from around the world, including Digital Extremes, and experience a one-time interactive preview event featuring a sneak peek of exclusive new content.