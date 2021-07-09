Christmas in July: Hallmark Gives First Look at New Keepsake Ornaments
In an exciting kickoff to the upcoming holiday season, Hallmark invites fans and collectors to get a first look at more than 250 new Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments that will make their debut during the annual Keepsake Ornament Premiere beginning July 10, 2021, at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and online at Hallmark.com. The annual event gives consumers a chance to celebrate the magic of Christmas in July through carefully crafted Keepsakes Ornaments from the all-new 2021 line.allongeorgia.com
