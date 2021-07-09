Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

GUEST COLUMN: Why vaccine mandates are a bad idea

By Chris Talgo
manisteenews.com
 7 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: The writer is addressing whether coronavirus vaccines should be mandated for schoolkids. (TNS) Throughout the country, schools (especially colleges and universities) are mandating that students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning. This is a terrible idea that will likely do more harm than good. For...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Depression#Eua#Americans#Nbc News#Cdc#The Cleveland Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Kidskadn.com

Vaccines for kids under 12 expected midwinter, FDA official says

NBC News - Emergency approval for Covid-19 vaccines in children under 12 could come in early to midwinter, a Food and Drug Administration official said Thursday, a move that could bring relief to many parents who have been unable to vaccinate their children. The agency hopes to then move quickly to full approval of the vaccine for this age group.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Salon

Why vaccines sometimes have bad side effects

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated the label on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to account for the possibility, however remote, that patients could develop a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barré syndrome. This is not the crisis that some might believe it to be: The FDA was unable to definitively establish whether the vaccine itself causes the condition, and the odds of getting the disease from a COVID-19 vaccine are less than getting it from SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

CDC Advisors to Discuss 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

Last Updated: July 16, 2021. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to adults with weakened immune systems — the immunocompromised — will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Piedmont Healthcare to mandate vaccine

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare is requiring leaders, physicians, providers and new employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with plans to eventually extend the mandate to all its more than 23,000 workers. Piedmont leaders, including managers, as well as physicians, providers and new employees, are required to be fully vaccinated, as...
Public HealthWALB 10

COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant

(CNN) - The pandemic is nowhere near finished. That’s the latest from the World Health Organization, as the delta variant continues to spread. In the U.S., it’s been reported in every state. Some mask mandates are back in effect because of it, and vaccine mandates are becoming more common, too.
Public Healththeurbannews.com

Greater Urgency to Get Vaccinated as Covid-19 Cases Increase

The NC Department of Health and Human Services is urging all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a Covid-19 vaccine as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been inching up across the state. North Carolina’s early warning systems are showing more people going to the emergency department with elevated viral levels. At...
Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than any other shot so far...
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

CDC panel to weigh COVID-19 booster shots in immunocompromised patients

A panel of independent experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to consider additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a small fraction of the population with weakened immune systems. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) plans to convene on July 22 to discuss “clinical considerations...
Kidsmanisteenews.com

GUEST COLUMN: We would die for our children; let them be vaccinated

EDITOR'S NOTE: The writer is addressing whether coronavirus vaccines should be mandated for schoolkids. (TNS) Our fear for our children’s safety is visceral, and it is universal. Nothing unites people across all cultural, economic, social and geographic lines like the love for their children and their desire to protect them...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy