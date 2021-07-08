The Souvenir: Part II
The second part of British writer-director Joanna Hogg’s moving and masterly autobiographical two-parter about her days as a twenty-something film student opens exactly where the first one ended: just after the death of Anthony (Tom Burke), the boyfriend of Hogg’s alter ego Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne). The Souvenir Part II is equally as honest, searching and inventive as Part I. Grief and pain hang over the whole film, not least because Anthony, a few years older than Julie, was a junkie who claimed to work for the Foreign Office but left no evidence at all that he ever did so. There are many questions left unanswered, and complex feelings of loss and betrayal and certainly a strong lingering bond and affection underpin everything we see in this film. But Part II also has the air of a springtime reawakening – however much winter still lingers – and it’s a feeling reinforced by Hogg’s ample shots of buds, blossoms and flowers.www.timeout.com
