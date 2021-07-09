Cancel
Congress & Courts

Michigan Supreme Court denies new redistricting timeline request in face of Census delays

Marie Evening News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Supreme Court on Friday denied a request from the state's redistricting commission for a deadline extension to propose and adopt new political maps. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission had proactively petitioned the court for new deadlines in light of an unprecedented six-month delay in the Census data the commission will use to draw new districts.

