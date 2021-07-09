Cancel
Albert Sambi Lokonga transfer to Arsenal nearly complete

By Aaron Lerner
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal are dotting the “i’s” and crossing the “t’s” on Albert Sambi Lokonga’s transfer from Anderlecht to the Emirates. Per reports, the 21-year old Belgian international took his medical today outside of the U.K. to potentially avoid being subjected to a COVID-19 quarantine, and there has been no indication that the exam turned up anything that might scupper the deal. The Gunners are expected to shell out £14M plus £3M in add-ons for the transfer. Anderlecht reportedly have a sell-on clause as well.

