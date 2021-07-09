Albert Sambi Lokonga transfer to Arsenal nearly complete

Despite being the only center back contracted to Chelsea beyond just the upcoming season, Kurt Zouma could be leaving the club this summer. He’s fallen down the pecking order in the second half of last season, starting just 7 of our last 21 league games, and that despite Thomas Tuchel utilizing three center backs. It may be a rapidly aging backline that may be changing drastically in the next couple years, but Zouma’s in his prime and ready to not sit on the bench now.