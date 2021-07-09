Chelsea call Kenedy back for preseason, leave Flamengo hanging — report

Fred: Fred has been a surprising but vital addition to the Brazilian squad for Copa America 2021. After another good season at Manchester United, Fred earned a call-up to the 25-man tournament squad despite his injury near the end of the club season. He’s played well for Brazil in their group games, helping to solidify a strong defensive midfield duo with Real Madrid’s Casemiro. He started in victories over Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia before resting in their final match against Ecuador. He looks set to play a big role going into the knockout stage, where Brazil hope to ride an impressive unbeaten run to the final. They face Chile in the Quarterfinals on Friday.