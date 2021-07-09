Cancel
Chelsea call Kenedy back for preseason, leave Flamengo hanging — report

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlamengo’s “cautiously optimistic” attempts to acquire Kenedy are turning less cautiously pessimistic, despite their charm offensive aimed at “seducing” the 25-year-old to stay in Brazil. They may have convinced him that it would be a good thing for his career, but Chelsea are not too keen on just letting him stay there. In fact, according to Globo Esporte, Chelsea have called him back to London for the start of preseason training, just like all other non-vacationing players and Loan Army members.

